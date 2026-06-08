Two injured, several boats destroyed after fire breaks out at Ecuador fishport

Two people suffered severe injuries while several fishing vessels were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Port of Manta in Ecuador's Manabi province on Saturday, June 6.
Local officials said at least 25 vessels, many of which were of wooden construction, were completely razed while some facilities at the port sustained varying degrees of damage.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within hours. The two injured individuals have since been treated for burns and remain under observation in hospital.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, which occurred at one of Ecuador's major artisanal fishing harbours as well as the country's main tuna hub.
Manabi Governor Aurora Valle told local media that the fire originated in a fishing vessel as proven by video footage and that it was not a deliberate act by any criminal groups.
Police are looking into the possibility that the fire may have ignited on the vessel as a result of welding work being undertaken at the time.