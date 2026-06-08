Two injured, several boats destroyed after fire breaks out at Ecuador fishport

Two people suffered severe injuries while several fishing vessels were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Port of Manta in Ecuador's Manabi province on Saturday, June 6.

Local officials said at least 25 vessels, many of which were of wooden construction, were completely razed while some facilities at the port sustained varying degrees of damage.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within hours. The two injured individuals have since been treated for burns and remain under observation in hospital.