Two fatal boating incidents occur just days apart in Florida's Biscayne Bay

One person was killed after the inflatable dinghy he was riding in was struck by a boat travelling at high speed in Biscayne Bay off Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, March 25.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers said 55-year-old Davide Veglia was with his 14-year-old son when their dinghy was hit by a larger outboard-powered cabin boat in the bay's Meloy Channel just after 19:30 local time on Wednesday.

Veglia, a local businessman, died shortly afterwards while his son suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the FWC, the powered boat fled the scene immediately after the crash. The identities of the boat and its owner remain unknown, prompting authorities to seek assistance from the public.