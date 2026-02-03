Two arrested for suspected sabotage of German warships in Hamburg

Two workers have been arrested on suspicion of sabotaging several German warships at Hamburg harbour in 2025, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.

The accused, a 37-year-old Romanian and a 54-year-old Greek, tampered with the vessels by pouring more than 20 kilograms of steel pellets into an engine block, puncturing freshwater lines, removing fuel tank caps and disabling fuses in the onboard electronics, according to the investigators.

The sabotage was discovered during pre-departure checks as one of the ships, the corvette Emden, was preparing for its inaugural journey to the port city of Kiel.

The activities could have led to significant damage if left undetected, the prosecutor general's office said, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

The two men were arrested in Hamburg and a village in Greece, with their residences in Hamburg, Romania and Greece searched by authorities.

According to Greek police officials and security sources, the 54-year-old man was arrested in the early morning hours inside his home in northern Greece following a European arrest warrant issued on behalf of Germany.