Thai court clears way for sailors to sue Precious Shipping over Hormuz ship attack

Thailand's Labour Court on Friday accepted a petition from three Thai sailors seeking damages after a deadly attack on their cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz in March, during the US-Israeli war on Iran, their lawyer said.

The petition, seen by Reuters, seeks damages of at least THB1 million ($30,000) for each sailor from companies and agencies linked to the vessel owner, Precious Shipping, and its captain.

Their lawyer Kunpat Singhathong told reporters the sailors accused their employers of taking them into dangerous areas, putting their lives at risk and leaving them unable to continue working.

"All three have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and are unlikely to work as sailors again," he said, but did not make public medical reports of the diagnosis.