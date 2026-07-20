Tankers managed by Greece's Dynacom attacked off Oman and in Black Sea

Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers said two of its managed vessels were hit by projectiles of unknown origin on Monday while sailing off the coast of Oman.

The re-escalation in fighting between the US and Iran is again threatening commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian forces target vessels and the US moves to enforce its blockade of the country's ports.

Dynacom said Kavomaleas — a Malta-flagged Panamax-sized tanker — was struck by two projectiles, causing a fire in its engine room and forcing its evacuation.

"After deploying the shipboard fire suppression system, the master made the decision to evacuate the vessel," it said in a statement.