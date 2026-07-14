Stolt Tankers vessel hit by external device explosion off Omani coast

The chemical tanker Stolt Magnesium caught fire on Tuesday following the, "explosion of an unidentified external device," as it was sailing in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman, according to its manager Stolt Tankers, the main unit of Norwegian shipping company Stolt-Nielsen.

The incident occurred at 00:40 (20:40 GMT on Monday) and caused a fire in the vessel's engine room, it said in a statement.

All of the vessel's seafarers were safe and accounted for, it added, and the crew had begun fighting the fire.