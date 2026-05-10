South Korean ship in Hormuz hit by unidentified objects on May 4

The stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

A week ago, Seoul reported a blast and fire aboard the same vessel - the HMM Namu - in the strait, while anchored near the United Arab Emirates. No one was harmed in the incident.

US President Donald Trump said at the time the incident was caused by an Iranian attack.

Seoul was investigating the incident, and the vessel was towed to a port in Dubai after the blaze on Monday, while an on-site inspection was conducted on Friday.

It was not certain what the objects were, though they were captured on surveillance camera, the ministry said. Authorities said debris would be collected at the site for analysis.