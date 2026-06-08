Officials: Snorkeller killed after being struck by boat off Miami, Florida

A 31-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a passing boat off the coast of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, June 3.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers said the body of California native Kellie Melinda Williams was found and recovered by two fishermen at around 20:00 local time on Wednesday at the Hollywood Beach diving spot between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

FWC officers told news outlet CBS Miami that Williams had been snorkelling earlier that same day near the area where her body was found and that the injuries she suffered were, "consistent with a vessel strike."