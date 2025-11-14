Singapore-bound tanker veers off course to Iran after suspicious incident

A Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore made a sudden course change and was heading toward Iranian territorial waters, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday.

Ambrey said the tanker, reported 22 nautical miles (41 kilometres) east of the UAE port of Khor Fakkan, had earlier been approached by three small boats while transiting southbound through the Strait of Hormuz before later deviating course in the Gulf of Oman.