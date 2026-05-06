Ship bound for Ukraine sinks off Greece after hitting rocks, crew safe

Greece has rescued all nine crew members, eight Turkish and one Azerbaijani, of a cargo ship that hit rocks and sank off the island of Andros early on Wednesday, a Greek Coast Guard official said.

The Vanuatu-flagged freighter had left Albania with hundreds of tonnes of soda on board and was bound for Ukraine when it sank off Andros, the coast guard official said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the cargo vessel, which was identified as Corsage C by the Marine Traffic ship tracker, to run aground.