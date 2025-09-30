Severely damaged Dutch vessel adrift and ablaze in Gulf of Aden after attack, crew evacuated

The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht was ablaze and adrift in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, a day after being hit by an explosive device that injured two seafarers and forced the crew's evacuation, its operator and the EU maritime mission Aspides said.

It was unclear if the ship was targeted by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists, who since 2023 have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, saying their assaults are in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war in Gaza.