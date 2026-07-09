Senior navy official convicted over Argentine submarine tragedy

A court in Argentina has convicted a senior naval officer in connection with the loss of one of the country's submarines and her entire crew in the South Atlantic Ocean nearly nine years prior.

Local media reported that a federal criminal court has found Captain Claudio Javier Villamide, former chief of the Argentine Navy's Submarine Force Command, guilty of dereliction of duty and of negligently causing a disaster resulting in several deaths following the loss of the submarine ARA San Juan.

Villamide, who continues to claim his innocence, had been accused of making decisions that may have contributed to the submarine's loss.