Search suspended for missing crewmembers of distressed fishing vessel off Massachusetts

The US Coast Guard suspended its search on January 31 for missing crewmembers from the fishing vessel Lily Jean after search efforts yielded no further results. The coast guard crews had searched continuously since receiving an emergency position-indicating radio beacon activation on the morning of January 30.
The signal originated from the 72-foot (21.9-metre) fishing vessel, which was located approximately 25 miles (40.2 kilometres) off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts.
Seven people were reported to be aboard the vessel at the time of the incident. During the search, coast guard air and surface crews identified a debris field near the position reported by the beacon.
Personnel recovered one unresponsive individual from the water and found the vessel’s life raft, which had been deployed but was unoccupied. The coast guard stated that coordinated search patterns were conducted based on weather conditions, sea state, and available evidence.
Multiple aircraft, cutters, and small boats covered approximately 1,047 square miles (2,711.7 square kilometres) over a 24-hour period. Following consultations between search and rescue mission coordinators and on-scene commanders, the coast guard determined that all reasonable search efforts for the missing crewmembers had been exhausted.
“The decision to suspend the search was incredibly difficult. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members and friends of the lost crew of the Lily Jean, and with the entire Gloucester community during this heartbreaking time,” said Capt. Jamie Frederick, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston. The Coast Guard Northeast District is currently investigating the cause of the incident.