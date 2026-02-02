Search suspended for missing crewmembers of distressed fishing vessel off Massachusetts

The US Coast Guard suspended its search on January 31 for missing crewmembers from the fishing vessel Lily Jean after search efforts yielded no further results. The coast guard crews had searched continuously since receiving an emergency position-indicating radio beacon activation on the morning of January 30.

The signal originated from the 72-foot (21.9-metre) fishing vessel, which was located approximately 25 miles (40.2 kilometres) off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

Seven people were reported to be aboard the vessel at the time of the incident. During the search, coast guard air and surface crews identified a debris field near the position reported by the beacon.