Report: unauthorised hot works, inadequate risk assessments blamed for fatal fire incident at Chinese shipyard

China's Yangzhou Municipal Emergency Management Bureau recently published a report on its investigation into a fatal fire accident that occurred at a local shipyard on August 5, 2025.

On the said date, hot works were being carried out on a Ro-Ro vessel under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard's facilities in Jiangsu.

At around 14:36 local time, employees working for a subcontractor began performing hot works on the vessel without supervision. Less than three minutes later, they discovered a fire near the vessel's port side LNG fuel tank.