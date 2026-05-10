Qatar says cargo vessel coming from Abu Dhabi attacked in its waters

A cargo vessel was attacked by a drone on Sunday in Qatari waters northeast of Mesaieed port as the ship travelled from Abu Dhabi, causing a limited fire that was contained, the Qatari Defence Ministry said.

No injuries were reported and the vessel continued its journey towards the port.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier a bulk carrier had reported being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Authorities are investigating the source of the projectile, UKMTO said. The statement by Qatar's Defence Ministry did not specify the origin of the drone.