Projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz, crew evacuates

A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz reported being struck by an unknown projectile, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel and board a lifeboat, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

UKMTO said it had received multiple reports on Tuesday that a tanker had broadcast over VHF Channel 16 that it had been hit by an unknown projectile. The incident was reported eight nautical miles east of Oman's Limah and authorities were investigating.

UKMTO said the tanker's company security officer had reported that the crew had abandoned the vessel and were aboard a lifeboat and no environmental impact had been reported.

UKMTO did not identify the ship or its owner.