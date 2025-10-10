VIDEO | Yemeni opposition group reports interception of boat carrying Houthi war materiel

The Southern Giants Brigades (SGB), a Yemeni armed faction claiming to oppose the Houthis, has reported the successful interception and seizure of a shipment of war materiel intended for the Iran-backed terror group.
The SGB confirmed via a social media post that its elements intercepted a a small boat carrying the shipment off the coast of Lahj province.
The SGB said the seized items included high-resolution day/night cameras for installation on drones, GPS trackers, batteries, navigation systems, flight controllers, remote control devices, electronic chips, and wireless communication devices.
The three crewmen who were operating the boat have meanwhile been arrested.
The operation, which was reportedly undertaken earlier this month, is the latest in a series of major interceptions of weapons and other supplies intended for the Houthis.
In July, the National Resistance Forces seized a 750-ton cache of Iranian weapons intended for the terror group. The cache included advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defence equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment.