Hegseth: US repatriates drug submarine survivors in line with wartime protocols

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the US decision to repatriate two survivors of a recent military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling submarine, likening it to battlefield practices during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“In those conflicts, we captured thousands on the battlefield and handed over 99 per cent to host nation authorities,” Hegseth said on Thursday. “Did we always like the outcome? Not always. But it was the standard, and it’s the same here.”