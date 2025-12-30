VIDEO | US military kills two in latest drug boat strike

The US military said it killed two men in a strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday.
"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations in international waters," the US Southern Command said in a post on social media.
No US personnel were harmed during the operation, the military said.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had "hit" an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, which would mark the first known time the United States has carried out operations on land in Venezuela since a pressure campaign began against the illegitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.
The Central Intelligence Agency, the White House and the Pentagon have not publicly elaborated on Trump’s comments and declined to comment on questions posed by Reuters.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Ryan Patrick Jones)