VIDEO | US military kills two in latest drug boat strike

No US personnel were harmed during the operation, the military said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had "hit" an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, which would mark the first known time the United States has carried out operations on land in Venezuela since a pressure campaign began against the illegitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Central Intelligence Agency, the White House and the Pentagon have not publicly elaborated on Trump’s comments and declined to comment on questions posed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Ryan Patrick Jones)