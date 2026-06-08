US Treasury Department issues new sanctions targeting Iran's LPG trade

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated a network of individuals, entities, and vessels that it said were responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian-origin LPG⸺intentionally disguised as Omani LPG⸺to end users in South and East Asia.

OFAC said the network used front companies in the United Arab Emirates and China, foreign bank accounts, and Iran’s "shadow fleet" to move millions of barrels of Iranian LPG while concealing its Iranian origin and evading US sanctions.

OFAC said it is taking this action to expose the complicit actors enabling an economic lifeline for Iran while exploiting commercial infrastructure to obfuscate their actions.