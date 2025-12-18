US House defeats bids to undermine Trump Venezuela campaign

The US House of Representatives defeated two resolutions on Wednesday seeking to undermine President Donald Trump's anti-drug project against Venezuela, amid widespread speculation that the Republican will launch an attack on the oil state's territory.

Wednesday's votes took place hours before Trump was due to address the country from the White House. The rare evening speech was expected to focus on what he sees as big victories but could also address his foreign policy priorities a day after he ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers leaving and entering Venezuela.