Oil prices jump as Trump orders blockade of Venezuelan tankers

Market sentiment and supply dynamics

However, crude oil traders in Asia said a recovery in futures buying, after prices dipped below $60 per barrel the previous day, was also a key driver of the uptick in oil on Wednesday.

"The price is sentiment-driven by the Venezuelan news for today, but overall, export volumes from Venezuela are relatively small in the global supply share. With all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine discussions, the market is still under downside risk," a trader said.

Another trader said the price uptick is unlikely to last, adding that, "it might be good opportunity for some to build short positions."