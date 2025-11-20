Pentagon confirms new options to pursue Maduro-tied criminal group

President Donald Trump's decision to designate a drug cartel that the US links to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a foreign terrorist organisation provides the Pentagon with a range of new options, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would designate the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organisation, which makes it a crime for anyone in the US to provide material support to the group.
Hegseth spoke with One America News and, in excerpts released on Thursday, was quoted as saying the designation, "brings a whole bunch of new options to the United States."
Hegseth said Maduro is, "not a legitimately elected leader of Venezuela" and repeated accusations that Maduro is involved in drug trafficking.
Maduro has denied such involvement.
It is unclear when the interview took place, but it will air on Thursday.
US officials have accused Cartel de los Soles of working with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which Washington previously designated a foreign terrorist organisation, to send illegal narcotics to the US.
The Trump administration has alleged that Maduro leads Cartel de los Soles, which Maduro denies.
The designation will take effect on Monday.
Asked if the designation means the US could strike Maduro’s assets and infrastructure in Venezuela, Trump has said: "It allows us to do that, but we haven't said we're going to do that."
Trump has also said he may be open to talks with Maduro. The move comes amid a massive military buildup in the region, including the US Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, at least eight other warships, and F-35 aircraft.
US forces in the region have carried out at least 21 strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing at least 83 people.
Maduro has repeatedly alleged the US buildup is designed to drive him from power.
Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups that Maduro denies.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Rod Nickel)