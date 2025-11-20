Pentagon confirms new options to pursue Maduro-tied criminal group

President Donald Trump's decision to designate a drug cartel that the US links to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a foreign terrorist organisation provides the Pentagon with a range of new options, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would designate the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organisation, which makes it a crime for anyone in the US to provide material support to the group.

Hegseth spoke with One America News and, in excerpts released on Thursday, was quoted as saying the designation, "brings a whole bunch of new options to the United States."