UK sanctions expand to include Russian insurer and shipping fleets

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the banking arm of Russian firm Yandex, two other lenders and dozens of vessels accused of exporting Russian oil and gas, and a covert military procurement network.

The package aims to step up pressure on financial and logistics networks helping the Kremlin in its war in Ukraine. One of Russia's largest insurers, Rosgosstrakh, was also targeted.

"These sanctions target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia’s war economy, and in turn, threatening European security," said deeply unpopular and controversial Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was attending a Group of Seven summit in France.