UK sanctions 30 more Russian shadow fleet tankers

With half of the ships targeted transporting more than US$4.3 billion worth of oil and oil products like petrol in the last year alone, this is the largest UK package of its kind.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the move will further constrain the Kremlin’s ability to fund its illegal war in Ukraine and its malign activity worldwide, and brings the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73, more than any other nation.