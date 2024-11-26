UK sanctions 30 more Russian shadow fleet tankers
Thirty ships in Russia’s shadow fleet, responsible for transporting billions of pounds worth of oil and oil products in the last year alone, were sanctioned by the UK on Monday, November 25.
With half of the ships targeted transporting more than US$4.3 billion worth of oil and oil products like petrol in the last year alone, this is the largest UK package of its kind.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the move will further constrain the Kremlin’s ability to fund its illegal war in Ukraine and its malign activity worldwide, and brings the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73, more than any other nation.
Forty-six countries and the EU have now signed up to the UK-led call to action against the shadow fleet, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the European Political Community summit in July.
The FCDO said the shadow fleet also poses significant risks to global trade. Many of the ships engage in deceptive shipping practices and are a danger to the environment – many tankers flagrantly ignore basic safety standards, increasing the chance of catastrophic oil spills.