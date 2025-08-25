UK illegal immigrant arrivals on small boats reach new record

A record 28,076 migrants have crossed the English Channel to Britain in small boats this year, a 46 per cent rise on the same period in 2024, government data showed on Monday, piling pressure on deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his handling of immigration.

The sharp increase comes amid mounting public concern over immigration, which is polling as the public's top concern, with anti-migrant protests continuing outside hotels housing asylum seekers.