UK's Farage sets out plan for mass deportation of small boat illegal immigrants

"We can be nice to people, we can be nice to other countries, or we can be very tough to other countries...I mean (US President Donald) Trump has proved this point quite comprehensively," Farage said.

Farage said he was worried about the threat asylum seekers posed to Britons.

"I can't be responsible for despotic regimes all over the world. But I can be responsible for the safety of women and girls on our streets," he said.