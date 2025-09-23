Trump threatens to blow Venezuelan drug traffickers out of existence

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said recent US strikes on boats carrying alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers delivered a powerful warning to anyone seeking to bring drugs into the United States.
"To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America, please be warned that we will blow you out of existence," Trump said in an address to the United Nations.
Trump asserted that every boat hit by US forces contained drugs that would kill more than 25,000 Americans.
He also repeated his assertion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leads drug trafficking networks, which Maduro denies.
Reuters reported on Saturday that Maduro had offered to engage in direct talks with the Trump administration via special envoy Richard Grenell days after the first US strike on a boat from the South American country, which killed 11 people.
In a letter to Trump, Maduro rejected US claims that Venezuela plays a big role in drug trafficking. He said just five per cent of drugs produced in Colombia are shipped through Venezuela - of which he said 70 per cent were neutralized and destroyed by Venezuelan authorities.
Trump on Friday announced at least the third strike on alleged drug vessels from Venezuela amid a large US military buildup in the southern Caribbean that includes seven warships, a nuclear-powered submarine and F-35 stealth fighters.
