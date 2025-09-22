Nervous Maduro offers to engage in direct talks with Trump envoy Grenell

Venezuela's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro offered to engage in direct talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump days after the first US strike on a boat from the South American country carrying drug traffickers.

In a letter to Trump that was viewed by Reuters, Maduro rejected US claims that Venezuela played a big role in drug trafficking, claiming that just five per cent of drugs produced in Colombia are shipped through Venezuela - of which he said 70 per cent were neutralised and destroyed by Venezuelan authorities.

"President, I hope that together we can defeat the falsehoods that have sullied our relationship, which must be historic and peaceful," Maduro wrote in the letter. "These and other issues will always be open for a direct and frank conversation with your special envoy (Richard Grenell) to overcome media noise and fake news."

He noted that Grenell had helped quickly resolve earlier allegations that Venezuela was refusing to take back migrants, adding, "To date, this channel has functioned flawlessly."