Stubborn activist flotilla heads to Gaza despite Israeli warnings over blockade breach

An activist flotilla was set to leave Greek waters and head towards Gaza on Friday, organisers said, defying warnings from Israel that it would use any means to block the boats' access to the war-torn enclave.

The “Global Sumud Flotilla” is using about 50 civilian boats to try to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, an initiative Israel strongly opposes.

Many activist influencers, including controversial Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, are on board.