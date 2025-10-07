Spliethoff reports death of cargo ship crewman from injuries sustained in Houthi attack

A crewman who suffered injuries as a result of an attack by Yemen's Houthi terrorists against a commercial vessel late last month died early on Monday, October 6.

Dutch shipping company Spliethoff issued a statement on Monday confirming the passing of the individual, who was working as a crewmember on the general cargo vessel Minervagracht when it was targeted in an attack by the Iran-backed terror group in the Gulf of Aden on September 29.