Spliethoff reports death of cargo ship crewman from injuries sustained in Houthi attack

A crewman who suffered injuries as a result of an attack by Yemen's Houthi terrorists against a commercial vessel late last month died early on Monday, October 6.
Dutch shipping company Spliethoff issued a statement on Monday confirming the passing of the individual, who was working as a crewmember on the general cargo vessel Minervagracht when it was targeted in an attack by the Iran-backed terror group in the Gulf of Aden on September 29.
The attack on Minervagracht had also injured another sailor and prompted the evacuation of all 19 of the ship's crew via helicopter.
Spliethoff said the deceased sailor had passed away in hospital from the critical injuries he sustained during the attack.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones," wrote Spliethoff. "Our thoughts are with them as they face this unimaginable loss, and we will continue to offer all possible support during this difficult time."
Spliethoff added that most of the crew of Minervagracht have now been safely repatriated to their home countries. One crewmember remains under medical care in Djibouti, though his condition is stable and the company expects he will be able to return home before the end of the week.