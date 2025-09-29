Gulf of Aden attack damages Dutch cargo ship, operator confirms

The Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht is on fire and drifting in the Gulf of Aden after an attack with an explosive device spurred a rescue mission for its 19 crew, the EU maritime mission Aspides and the vessel's operator said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack was carried out by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists, who have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023 that they deem to be linked with Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war on Gaza.