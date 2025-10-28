Sources say US officials bound by NDAs in Latin America mission

The officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not know how many members of the US Defense Department had been asked to sign the agreements and did not offer further details on the scope of the NDAs.

While the Defense Department has turned to NDAs from time to time since Pete Hegseth became defence secretary in January, the Pentagon’s use of non-disclosure agreements specific to activities in Latin America has not been previously reported.

The Pentagon announced last week the deployment of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group to Latin America, escalating a military buildup that experts say far exceeds any requirement for counter-narcotics operations — the stated intent of the US mission so far.