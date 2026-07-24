Somali pirates are captors of chemical tanker seized off Yemen

A merchant ship hijacked in Yemeni waters in the Gulf of Aden last week is now being held by Somali pirates, two residents of Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region told Reuters on Thursday.

The ship, the Asana, is a Tanzanian-flagged fuel and chemical tanker.

One of the residents who spoke to Reuters described himself as a former pirate. He said there were 20 crew members on board the Asana, including eight from Germany and 10 from the Philippines.