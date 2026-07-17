Armed men take control of chemical tanker off Yemen, Somali pirates suspected

Armed assailants boarded the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on Friday and are in control of the vessel, maritime security officials said.

Based on initial assessments, the incident appeared to be related to Somali piracy rather than Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists, one of the maritime security sources said.

Attempted attacks on ships in the Gulf of Aden have risen in recent weeks, adding to concerns over safety in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz on the other side, boosting risks for critical energy shipments from the region to buyers in Asia.