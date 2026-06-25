Russia vows legal action if Britain sells cargo from seized tanker

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow would look into its legal options and employ them to the fullest extent if Russian crude oil from a tanker seized by Britain this month is sold.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said Britain could hold an auction to sell off the 100,000 tons of Russian crude oil on board the Smyrtos, a suspected Russian "shadow fleet" tanker intercepted by British forces in the English Channel on June 14.

The proceeds could be used to fund Ukraine, the paper added.