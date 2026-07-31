FEATURE | Spain calls in the military after border controls break down in Ceuta

The Spanish Government said it will deploy military units to reinforce police in the North African enclave of Ceuta after illegal migrants broke through the fences into the city from Morocco on Thursday, overwhelming the Guardia Civil police force.

Video footage showed hundreds of illegal migrants swimming over from the Moroccan side using inflatable inner tubes and other flotation devices, and others breaking through a gate in the fence and running into the city.

The scene was reminiscent of a crossing in 2021, when some 10,000 people from Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa, many of them minors, entered the enclave of 85,000 people in days.