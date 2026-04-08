Q1 maritime piracy and armed robbery figures reach lowest levels since 1991

The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported a sharp fall in global maritime piracy and armed robbery incidents in the first quarter of 2026, with just 16 incidents recorded worldwide – the lowest first quarter figure since 1991.
The IMB said that while the decline highlights the positive impact of sustained cooperation and enforcement efforts, risks to seafarers remain.
IMB therefore continues to urge vigilance, timely reporting and strict adherence to best management practices to help safeguard crews and protect vital maritime trade routes.
Between January and March 2026, 16 incidents were reported worldwide, down from 45 in Q1 2025 and 33 in Q1 2024. The incidents included 14 vessels boarded, one hijacking, and one attempted attack.
In most cases, perpetrators were able to access the vessel, with successful boardings recorded in 94 per cent of incidents. While the overall number of incidents fell significantly, risks to crews have not disappeared.
During the first three months of 2026, two crewmembers were taken hostage and one was injured. Weapons were reported in a number of incidents, with knives identified in seven cases and guns in two incidents during the reporting period.
The Singapore Straits continued to account for the largest share of reported incidents globally, with eight incidents recorded in Q1 2026. While this remains the highest concentration worldwide, it marks a substantial drop from 31 incidents in the same period last year.
Most incidents in the Singapore Straits were considered low-level and opportunistic, though weapons were reported in six cases. In two separate incidents, one crewmember was taken hostage and another injured. All targeted vessels were successfully boarded, including two bulk carriers over 150,000 DWT.
IMB notes that the decline reflects ongoing cooperation and enforcement efforts by regional authorities, while stressing that vessels should continue to remain alert and report incidents promptly.
Four incidents were reported in the Philippines during the first quarter of 2026. Two occurred at Manila anchorage and two at Bauan anchorage in Batangas Bay. This marks an increase compared with no incidents reported during the same period in 2025.
In these incidents, one crewmember was taken hostage. IMB continues to encourage close cooperation between regional authorities and the shipping industry to improve crew safety in these waters.
Two incidents were reported off Somalia in Q1 2026 – one attempted attack and one successful hijacking.
IMB continues to warn vessel owners and masters against complacency and urges strict adherence to the latest best management practices when transiting these waters.
There was welcome relief in the Gulf of Guinea, with one low-level theft reported at Takoradi anchorage in Ghana during the quarter.
While the reduction in incidents is encouraging, IMB stresses the importance of continued vigilance and sustained cooperation to protect seafarers and safeguard trade in these waters.