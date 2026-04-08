Q1 maritime piracy and armed robbery figures reach lowest levels since 1991

The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported a sharp fall in global maritime piracy and armed robbery incidents in the first quarter of 2026, with just 16 incidents recorded worldwide – the lowest first quarter figure since 1991.

The IMB said that while the decline highlights the positive impact of sustained cooperation and enforcement efforts, risks to seafarers remain.

IMB therefore continues to urge vigilance, timely reporting and strict adherence to best management practices to help safeguard crews and protect vital maritime trade routes.