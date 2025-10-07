PM says Poland will not hand over Nord Stream suspect to Germany

It is not in Poland’s interest to hand over a Ukrainian man wanted by Germany for suspected involvement in explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday.

Donald Tusk said that ultimately it was for the court to decide whether “Volodymyr Z.”, who was detained near Warsaw in late September, should be handed over. He reiterated Poland’s long-standing opposition to the pipelines, which Warsaw says made Europe overly dependent on Russian energy.