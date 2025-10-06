Polish court extends custody for Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case

A Polish court ruled on Monday that the Ukrainian diver wanted by Germany over his alleged involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline must remain in custody for another 40 days, his lawyer said.
Volodymyr Z was detained near Warsaw last Tuesday and the court decided he would be kept in custody for seven days. The court decided on Monday to extend his detention while a decision is made on whether to transfer him to Germany based on a European arrest warrant.
Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions marked an escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezed energy supplies. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts and Ukraine has denied any role.
Another Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the attacks was arrested in Italy in August and has planned to fight extradition to Germany.
"The court rejected the prosecutor's request for a 100-day pre-trial detention, instead ordering it for 40 days," Volodymyr Z's lawyer Tymoteusz Paprocki told journalists.
Paprocki said previously that his client had done nothing wrong and would plead not guilty.
A court spokesperson said he would remain in custody until November 9.
Germany's top prosecutors' office said in an earlier statement that the diver was one of a group of people who were suspected of renting a sailing yacht and planting explosives on the pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany, near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022.
He faces accusations of conspiring to commit an explosives attack and of "anti-constitutional sabotage", the German prosecutors added.
(Reporting by Barbara Erling and Pawel Florkiewicz; writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Aidan Lewis)