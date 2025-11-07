EU warship secures tanker crew following Somali pirate attack

An EU warship secured the crew of an oil products tanker on Friday after it was attacked by pirates off Somalia, its operator and a European Union naval mission said, as worries grow over a resurgence of piracy after years of calm.

Just hours earlier, in a separate incident, another vessel successfully outran a pirate skiff in the same area, maritime sources said.

A recent spate of attacks on vessels off the Horn of Africa, including the first involving suspected Somali pirates in a year, has revived concerns over the security of shipping lanes used to transport critical energy and goods to global markets.