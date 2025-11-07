LNG tanker successfully outruns Somali pirates in new attack

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker successfully outran pirates that approached the vessel in a speedboat off the coast of Somalia on Friday, maritime security sources said, adding to worries of a resurgence of piracy after years of calm.

A recent spate of armed attacks on vessels in the region - including the first involving suspected Somali pirates in a year - has reignited concerns over the security of shipping lanes used to transport critical energy and goods to global markets.