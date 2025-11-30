Operations at Port of Newcastle to resume on Monday after climate extremist disruption

On Saturday, a protest at Newcastle forced an inbound ship to turn back and police made 11 arrests. A similar multi-day climate action occurred last year, when 170 protesters were arrested.

Coal is one of Australia's top commodity exports, along with iron ore. Australia's far-left government has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a crusade that has sent energy prices soaring to among the highest in the world.

[There is no logical explanation for anyone to get in a small boat and manoeuvre dangerously close to a much larger vessel as a form of protest. For one thing, the wake generated by a larger ship's propellers could result in hazardous conditions for any small boats nearby. Needless to say, whichever type of protest action people choose to engage in should not be done at the expense of safety, theirs and everyone else's. –Ed]

