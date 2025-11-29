Extremist activists force ship to abort arrival at Australian coal port, 11 charged

A "climate-change" protest off Australia's coast forced an inbound ship to turn back from one of the country's largest terminals for coal exports on Saturday, prompting 11 arrests.

Police in New South Wales state said those arrested were charged with "alleged marine-related offences" at the protest near the Port of Newcastle, 170 kilometres (110 miles) from the state capital, Sydney. The port is the largest bulk shipping port on Australia's east coast.