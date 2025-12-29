One dead, three missing in latest illegal migrant boat sinking off Greece

A woman was found dead and three people remain missing after an illegal migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Samos early on Monday, the coast guard said.
The boat sank in the early morning hours after 26 illegal migrants landed in the Petalides area of Samos and alerted authorities that others were still at sea.
A search and rescue operation is under way, involving a coast guard vessel, a helicopter, a private boat and land-based personnel, the coast guard added.
Greece was on the front line of a 2015-16 migration crisis when more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe.
Earlier this month, Greece's Coast Guard rescued about 545 illegal migrants from a fishing boat off Europe's southernmost island of Gavdos. It was one of the biggest groups to reach the country in recent months.
