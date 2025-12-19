Greece rescues 545 illegal migrants from fishing boat off Gavdos

Greece's Coast Guard rescued about 545 illegal migrants from a fishing boat off Europe's southernmost island of Gavdos on Friday, one of the biggest groups to reach the country in recent months.

The illegal migrants were found during a Greek search operation some 16 nautical miles (29.6 kilometres) off Gavdos, a Coast Guard statement said. They are all well and are being taken to the port of Agia Galini on the nearby island of Crete, it added.