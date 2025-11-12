Crime & Piracy

New US sanctions hit Iran’s key missile and drone suppliers

A Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile being fired as part of an exercise in southern Iran, November 16, 2022
A Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile being fired as part of an exercise in southern Iran, November 16, 2022Fars News Agency/Saeed Sajjadi
Published on

The US on Wednesday sanctioned individuals and entities in several countries related to their support of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone production, in the latest attempt to pressure Tehran.

A total of 32 individuals and entities based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany and Ukraine that operate multiple procurement networks are being targeted in Wednesday’s designations, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"These networks pose a threat to US and allied personnel in the Middle East and to commercial shipping in the Red Sea," the department said in a statement.

The US, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

