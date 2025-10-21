FEATURE | Iran braces for unrest as UN sanctions choke oil exports, economy

Iran's economy is at risk of simultaneous hyperinflation and severe recession, officials and analysts say, as clerical rulers scramble to preserve stability with limited room to manoeuvre after a snapback of UN sanctions.

They followed a breakdown in talks to curb Iran's disputed nuclear activity and its ballistic missile programme. Diplomacy to resolve the deadlock remains possible, both sides say, though Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rebuffed US President Donald Trump's offer to forge a new deal.

Three senior Iranian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran believes the US, its Western allies and Israel are intensifying sanctions to “fuel unrest” in Iran and jeopardise the very existence of the Islamic Republic.