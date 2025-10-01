Macron backs probe into alleged shadow fleet ship near French waters

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was "a good thing" that France was investigating a suspected infraction by the oil tanker Boracay, which is suspected of belonging to the so-called "shadow fleet" involved in the Russian oil trade.

French authorities have been tight-lipped about the vessel, which is currently at anchor near the western city of Saint Nazaire. The Brest prosecutor said on Tuesday that a probe had been opened after the crew failed to provide proof of the vessel's nationality and failed to comply with orders, but gave no further details.