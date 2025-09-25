Spain to send naval escort for controversial activist flotilla

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he will join Italy in sending a military warship to protect an activist flotilla seeking to deliver an amount of publicity aid to Gaza after it was allegedly attacked by drones off Greece.

Sanchez told a press conference in New York where he has been attending the UN General Assembly that the citizens of 45 countries were on board to deliver food to the population of Gaza and express solidarity with their suffering. Critics contend the flotilla’s mission is more symbolic than practical in addressing humanitarian needs.